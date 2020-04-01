Pearson plc 20.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 658 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 20.6% from today’s opening price of 545.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 4.6 points and decreased 98.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 436.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 566.50 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 706.80. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,442,261. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £4,067,499,829 GBP.

