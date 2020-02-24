Pearson plc 2.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 535 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -2.9% from today’s opening price of 551 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28.8 points and decreased 109.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 951.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 532.6 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 612.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 742.12. There are currently 769,361,463 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,762,860. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £4,420,750,778 GBP.

