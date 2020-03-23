Pearson plc 14.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 540 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 14.9% from the opening price of 470 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 109.6 points and decreased 182.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 436.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 578.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 717.55. There are currently 757,237,946 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,034,106. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,483,294,551 GBP.

