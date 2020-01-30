Pearson plc 11.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pearson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 505 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.1% from today’s opening price of 568.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 68.8 points and decreased 115.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 955 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 532.6 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 637.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 762.90. There are currently 776,032,957 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,363,614. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £4,404,762,874 GBP.