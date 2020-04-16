Pearson plc 10.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Pearson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSON) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 560 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.6% from today’s opening price of 506.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 19.6 points and decreased 45.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 951.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 436.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 555.09 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 690.99. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,982,320. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,759,766,567 GBP.

