Pearson plc 1.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Pearson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSON) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Pearson plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 450 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.5% from today’s opening price of 443.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 117.5 points and decreased 133.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 951.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 432.8 GBX.

Pearson plc has a 50 day moving average of 539.99 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 676.81. There are currently 752,404,738 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,636,791. Market capitalisation for LON:PSON is £3,428,708,482 GBP.

