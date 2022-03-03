Twitter
Pearson plc -.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Pearson plc with ticker (LON:PSON) now has a potential downside of -.6% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 630 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pearson plc share price of 634 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential downside of -.6%. Trading has ranged between 571 (52 week low) and 884 (52 week high) with an average of 2,115,211 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,705,478,359.

Pearson PLC is a provider of educational materials and learning technologies. It provides test development, processing and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations and professional bodies. It provides content across the curriculum and a range of education services including teacher development, educational software and system-wide solutions, it owns and operates colleges and schools (including virtual schools). The Company is run as one global learning company, operating in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific. Its four reporting segments include Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, International. Within each geographical area it provides content, assessment and digital services to schools, colleges and universities, as well as professional and vocational education to learners. It offers Learning Hub digital credentials by Credly, which makes learners to earn their credentials across the web.



