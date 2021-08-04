PEARSON ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

PEARSON ORD 25P found using the EPIC (LON:PSON) have now 15 analysts covering the company. The target price ranges between £12.50 and £4.5 so the average target price would be £7.71. Given that the previous closing share price was at £8.15 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of £8.37 while the 200 day moving average is £8.06. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. Visit the company website at: http://www.pearson.com

Pearson provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies. The company also offers content across the curriculum and a range of education services, including teacher development, educational software, and system-wide solutions, as well as owns and operates colleges and schools comprising virtual schools. It provides content, assessment, and digital services to schools, colleges, and universities, as well as professional and vocational education to learners. Pearson was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.