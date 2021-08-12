PEARSON ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

PEARSON ORD 25P found using the EPIC (LON:PSON) have now 15 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £12.50 and £4.5 with a mean TP of £7.71. With the shares previous close at £7.93 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The day 50 moving average is £8.27 and the 200 day MA is £8.09. The market capitalisation for the company is £6b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pearson.com

Pearson provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies. The company also offers content across the curriculum and a range of education services, including teacher development, educational software, and system-wide solutions, as well as owns and operates colleges and schools comprising virtual schools. It provides content, assessment, and digital services to schools, colleges, and universities, as well as professional and vocational education to learners. Pearson was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.