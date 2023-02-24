Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Cor with ticker code (PGC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 45.75. With the stocks previous close at 37.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day MA is 36.88 while the 200 day moving average is 35. The company has a market cap of $673m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pgbank.com

The potential market cap would be $818m based on the market concensus.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; asset and investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

