Peapack-Gladstone Financial Cor – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Cor with ticker code (PGC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 38 with a mean TP of 41.69. Now with the previous closing price of 30.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The day 50 moving average is 33.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.46. The market cap for the company is $553m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pgbank.com

The potential market cap would be $750m based on the market concensus.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; asset and investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines at 20 locations. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.