Peabody Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.6% Upside

Peabody Energy Corporation with ticker code (BTU) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 2.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 83.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.51 while the 200 day moving average is 2.94. The company has a market cap of $154m. Find out more information at: http://www.peabodyenergy.com

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in 21 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia; and had approximately 3.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 500,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

