Peabody Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.9% Upside

Peabody Energy Corporation with ticker code (BTU) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.92. Now with the previous closing price of 1.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 75.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.68 and the 200 day moving average is 3.01. The market cap for the company is $164m. Find out more information at: http://www.peabodyenergy.com

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in 21 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia; and had approximately 3.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 500,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

