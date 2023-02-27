Peabody Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Peabody Energy Corporation found using ticker (BTU) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 34. With the stocks previous close at 26.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.16. The company has a market cap of $3,795m. Visit the company website at: https://www.peabodyenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,915m based on the market concensus.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.