Peabody Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Peabody Energy Corporation found using ticker (BTU) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 27 with a mean TP of 32.4. With the stocks previous close at 31.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.52 while the 200 day moving average is 23.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,546m. Visit the company website at: https://www.peabodyenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,707m based on the market concensus.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in 17 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia; and had approximately 2.5 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 450,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.