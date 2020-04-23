PDS Biotechnology Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 721.3% Upside

PDS Biotechnology Corporation with ticker code (PDSB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 5.45 with the average target price sitting at 7.72. With the stocks previous close at 0.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 721.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.1. The market cap for the company is $14m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pdsbiotech.com

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101, a monotherapy first line therapy for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia of cancer. In addition, the company develops PDS0102, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of prostate and breast cancers. Further, its pipeline product portfolio includes PDS0103 for treatment of colorectal, breast, ovarian, and lung cancers; and PDS 0104 for treatment of melanoma. Additionally, the company offers Versamune, a T-cell activating platform developed for immunotherapy approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells and live-vector based vaccines, etc. The company has collaboration agreement with Merck and Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer; and pre-clinical collaboration with Farmacore Biotechnology for tuberculosis. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

