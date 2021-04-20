Twitter
PDS Biotechnology Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 196.9% Upside

PDS Biotechnology Corporation found using ticker (PDSB) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6.62. Now with the previous closing price of 2.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 196.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 while the 200 day moving average is 2.39. The market cap for the company is $51m. Find out more information at: http://www.pdsbiotech.com

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104 (TRP2) for the treatment of melanoma. The company has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer; and an agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology for the development of Versamune-based vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The company is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

