PCSB Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

PCSB Financial Corporation with ticker code (PCSB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is 14.17 and the 200 day moving average is 18.62. The market cap for the company is $221m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pcsbbank.com

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. PCSB Financial Corporation offers its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

