PCSB Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

PCSB Financial Corporation found using ticker (PCSB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 12.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 13.79 and the 200 day moving average is 18.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $217m. Find out more information at: http://www.pcsbbank.com

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. PCSB Financial Corporation offers its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

