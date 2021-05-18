PCSB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

PCSB Financial Corporation found using ticker (PCSB) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16 and has a mean target at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.35. The company has a market cap of $259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pcsbbank.com

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.