PCSB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

PCSB Financial Corporation with ticker code (PCSB) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 17. With the stocks previous close at 15.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 15.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.35. The market cap for the company is $259m. Find out more information at: http://www.pcsbbank.com

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.