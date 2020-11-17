Twitter
PCSB Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

PCSB Financial Corporation with ticker code (PCSB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 14.5 calculating the average target price we see 15.25. With the stocks previous close at 15.87 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.59 while the 200 day moving average is 12.81. The company has a market cap of $264m. Company Website: http://www.pcsbbank.com

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

