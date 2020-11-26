PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.2% Downside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.99 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.01 while the 200 day moving average is 8.44. The market cap for the company is $957m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates five oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.