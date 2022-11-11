PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 35 and has a mean target at 47.73. Now with the previous closing price of 45.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 38.28 while the 200 day moving average is 30.54. The market cap for the company is $5,719m. Company Website: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,050m based on the market concensus.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.