PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.5 and the 200 day MA is 13.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,121m. Find out more information at: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.