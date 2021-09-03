PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 10. With the stocks previous close at 9.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.33 and the 200 day moving average is 13.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,177m. Company Website: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.