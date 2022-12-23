Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 47.64. Now with the previous closing price of 38.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.09 and the 200 day moving average is 33.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,505m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,742m based on the market concensus.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

