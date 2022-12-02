PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 48.73. With the stocks previous close at 39.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.9 and the 200 day moving average is 32.31. The company has a market cap of $4,831m. Find out more information at: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,919m based on the market concensus.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.