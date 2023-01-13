PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 27 and has a mean target at 47.2. With the stocks previous close at 39.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.1 while the 200 day moving average is 34.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,586m. Find out more information at: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,733m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.