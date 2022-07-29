Twitter
PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 37.27. With the stocks previous close at 31.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.18 and the 200 day MA is 22.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,792m. Company Website: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,538m based on the market concensus.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

