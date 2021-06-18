PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.9% Downside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 14. Now with the previous closing price of 17.26 this would imply there is a potential downside of -18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.25 and the 200 day moving average is 12.5. The company has a market cap of $1,912m. Company Website: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.