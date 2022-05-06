Twitter
PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.1% Downside

PBF Energy Inc. with ticker code (PBF) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 12 with a mean TP of 27.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.78 this indicates there is a potential downside of -12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.97. The company has a market cap of $3,800m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,338m based on the market concensus.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

