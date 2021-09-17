PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 and has a mean target at 10.15. Now with the previous closing price of 10.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day MA is 9.38 and the 200 day moving average is 13.42. The company has a market cap of $1,210m. Find out more information at: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.