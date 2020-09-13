PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 10.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.74 and the 200 day MA is 10.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $797m. Company Website: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates five oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

