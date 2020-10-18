PBF Energy Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.3% Upside

PBF Energy Inc. found using ticker (PBF) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.86. The market cap for the company is $650m. Find out more information at: http://www.pbfenergy.com

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates five oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

