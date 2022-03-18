PBF Energy . – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

PBF Energy . with ticker code (PBF) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.88. With the stocks previous close at 19.73 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The 50 day MA is 18.31 while the 200 day moving average is 14.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,042m. Company Website: https://www.pbfenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,911m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PBF Energy ., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated six oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy . was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.