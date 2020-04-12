Paysign – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Paysign found using ticker (PAYS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 with a mean TP of 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.24 and the 200 day MA is 9.14. The market cap for the company is $312m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paysign.com

PaySign provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician’s office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International and changed its name to PaySign in April 2019. PaySign was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn