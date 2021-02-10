Paysign – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Paysign found using ticker (PAYS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 3.3 with a mean TP of 6.33. With the stocks previous close at 5.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.8. The company has a market cap of $245m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paysign.com

PaySign provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician’s office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International and changed its name to PaySign in April 2019. PaySign is based in Henderson, Nevada.