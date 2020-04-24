Paypoint plc 49% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Paypoint plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PAY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Paypoint plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 49.0% from today’s opening price of 537 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9 points and decreased 458 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1158 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 389 GBX.

Paypoint plc has a 50 day moving average of 709.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 905.06. There are currently 68,376,750 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 325,418. Market capitalisation for LON:PAY is £376,755,892 GBP.

