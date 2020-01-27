Paypoint plc 29.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Panmure Gordon

Paypoint plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PAY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Paypoint plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Panmure Gordon have set a target price of 1263 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 29.3% from today’s opening price of 976.61 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 33.39 points and increased 55.61 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1158 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 786 GBX.

Paypoint plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,020.99 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 986.73. There are currently 480,680,508 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 252,644. Market capitalisation for LON:PAY is £682,908,957 GBP.