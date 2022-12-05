Paypoint plc -1.0% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Paypoint plc with ticker (LON:PAY) now has a potential downside of -1.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 540 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Paypoint plc share price of 545 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.0%. Trading has ranged between 500 (52 week low) and 700 (52 week high) with an average of 152,196 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £366,565,422.



PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based services and technology company. The Company operates in three divisions: payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce. Its payments and banking division enables consumers to make and receive payments online and in-store for the service brands in the United Kingdom. Its shopping division provides retail services, such as home delivery, automated teller machines, card payments, and fast-moving consumer goods. Its e-commerce division provides technology-based delivery platform and offers Collect+, Parcels Send, Pick Up, Drop Off services. It provides Cash payments, bill payments, CashOut, and banking. The Company offers an omnichannel solution, MultiPay, which is an integrated solution offering a full suite of digital payments. It also enables consumers to access digital brands and services through a portfolio of banking, e-commerce, gaming, and loyalty card partners, including Amazon, Xbox, PlayStation, Paysafe, Monzo and Appreciate Group.







