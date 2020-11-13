Twitter
PayPal U.S. users can now buy, hold and sell up $20,000 of Bitcoin a week

PayPal Holdings - Bitcoin

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has announced that it has now dropped its waiting list for the purchase of cryptocurrencies in the United States. PayPal users will be able to buy, sell or hold cryptocurrency from with their accounts.

Customers within the United States will be notified of this via email over the next few days.

The company also announced that due to demand it has doubled its purchase limit from $10,000 per week to $20,000.

Towards the end of last month the company had announced that its new service would increase cryptocurrency’s utility by making it available as a funding source at its 26 million merchants worldwide.

Initially it states that users will be able to purchase, sell or hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin all from within the PayPal digital wallet.

Over the past month Bitcoin has seen an increase in its value by over 42% and is trading at $16,227 at the time of writing.

