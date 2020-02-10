PayPal Holdings, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

PayPal Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (PYPL) now have 39 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 97 calculating the average target price we see 130.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 118.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day MA is 113.95 and the 200 day MA is 107.25. The company has a market cap of $140,809m. Company Website: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.