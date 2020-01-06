PayPal Holdings, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

PayPal Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (PYPL) have now 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 97 calculating the average target price we see 127.08. Now with the previous closing price of 110.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 106.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 107.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $127,705m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.