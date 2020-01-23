PayPal Holdings, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

PayPal Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (PYPL) have now 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 97 calculating the mean target price we have 129.03. With the stocks previous close at 116.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is 109.72 and the 200 day moving average is 107.52. The company has a market cap of $135,619m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.