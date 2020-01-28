PayPal Holdings, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

PayPal Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (PYPL) have now 38 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 97 and has a mean target at 129.24. With the stocks previous close at 116.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 110.82 while the 200 day moving average is 107.39. The market cap for the company is $135,314m. Find out more information at: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.