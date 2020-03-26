PayPal Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

PayPal Holdings found using ticker (PYPL) now have 40 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 153 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 129.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 97.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 109.22 and the 200 day MA is 107.3. The market cap for the company is $112,264m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

