PayPal Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

PayPal Holdings with ticker code (PYPL) now have 40 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 153 and 97 and has a mean target at 129.3. With the stocks previous close at 100.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 107.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 107.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $109,648m. Company Website: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

