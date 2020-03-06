PayPal Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

PayPal Holdings with ticker code (PYPL) have now 39 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 153 and 97 calculating the average target price we see 130.49. Now with the previous closing price of 112.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 116.55 and the 200 day moving average is 108.34. The company has a market cap of $127,900m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

