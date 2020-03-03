PayPal Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

PayPal Holdings with ticker code (PYPL) have now 39 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 153 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 130.49. Now with the previous closing price of 112.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 116.77 and the 200 day moving average is 108.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $132,896m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paypal.com

PayPal Holdings operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company’s payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

